Books

Book of the day: The Bombshell by Darrow Farr

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read

Darrow Farr: Wonderfully captures the spirit of the Corsican people. Photos / Supplied

The eponymous “bombshell” – in more ways than one – of this ambitious political thriller is 17-year-old Séverine. She’s finding life rather dull in her new home in Ajaccio, the main city in Corsica, the windswept French territory where Napoleon was born.

It’s the early 90s and Corsica, a flashpoint

