Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Book of the day: A Land Before Humans, a Land After Humans by Mark Fisher

By Andrea Graves
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Mountain tahr: Pests, but should they be protected for cultural reasons? Image / Getty Images

Mountain tahr: Pests, but should they be protected for cultural reasons? Image / Getty Images

Review by Andrea Graves

Call me late to the party, but I was 22 and had a biology degree before I was struck by what wasn’t in front of me. I was standing on a Coromandel beach and realised in a flash how glorious our country must have been in centuries past. It felt

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener