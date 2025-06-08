Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk by Faiz Siddiqui

By Sam Finnemore
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Elon Musk: Just getting charged in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk: Just getting charged in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

Faiz Siddiqui’s new book on Elon Musk forms part of an expanding wave of critical appraisal of the tech entrepreneur, nominal richest person in the world and self-appointed “first buddy” of the re-elected Donald Trump.

The snap reaction from a public that understood Musk as a brilliant and conventionally

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener