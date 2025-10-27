Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Book of the Day: Fox by Joyce Carol Oates

Review by
New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Joyce Carol Oates, shown here with her first husband, Raymond Smith, found the inspiration for her latest novel in a real-life case. Photo / Getty Images

Joyce Carol Oates, shown here with her first husband, Raymond Smith, found the inspiration for her latest novel in a real-life case. Photo / Getty Images

Circling vultures are rarely an upbeat sign, especially in a work of fiction. And in this latest from Joyce Carol Oates, vultures appear on the opening page, “swooping with a look of grisly frolic” above a southern New Jersey nature preserve.

Fox is the tale of sexual predator and paedophile

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save