Listener
Reviews
Book of the Day: If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies: The case against superintelligent AI

Danyl McLauchlan
Review by
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
Danyl McLauchlan is a politics writer, feature writer and book reviewer for the NZ Listener

A 3D image of a Dyson swarm, a hypothetical megastructure that could orbit a star to harvest its energy. Photo / Getty Images

Eliezer Yudkowsky – Big Yud to his enemies, of whom there are many – is one of the brightest lights in the alien constellation of Silicon Valley’s intelligentsia: the blaze of tech-adjacent druids, fascists, Buddhists, vegans, accelerationists and anarchocapitalists gleefully imagining the future the rest of us will have to

