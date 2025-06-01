Advertisement
Book of the day: Air by John Boyne

By David Herkt
John Boyne: Answering his own questions. Images / Rich Gilligan

Review by David Herkt

Barely 30 pages into John Boyne’s new novel, I knew I would not be stopping until I reached the end. It’s a page-turner. In the mid-20th century, the French writer Georges Simenon wrote hundreds of such novels: detective-procedurals, novels of passion, or on the darker mysteries of the human heart,

