Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: A History of Britain in Ten Enemies

By Sue Copsey
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
Late 18th-century depiction of the defeat of the Spanish Armada. Image / Getty Images

Late 18th-century depiction of the defeat of the Spanish Armada. Image / Getty Images

Book review: Two things the Brits do well are making enemies and laughing at themselves. Both talents are showcased in Terry Deary’s A History of Britain in Ten Enemies.

This is basically a “Horrible Histories” for grown-ups. Deary is the brains behind those hugely successful books, credited with making history

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener