Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Beyond the cover: Five key insights to help cultivate a positive workplace culture

By Lauren Parsons
7 mins to read
Just as master gardeners create the right environment for plants to thrive, leaders must cultivate the ideal environment for their people to flourish. Photo / Getty Images

Just as master gardeners create the right environment for plants to thrive, leaders must cultivate the ideal environment for their people to flourish. Photo / Getty Images

Feeling flat, tired or overwhelmed? Concerned you or your colleagues are headed for burnout?

In Thriving Leaders, Thriving Teams, Lauren Parsons shares how everyone from aspiring leaders through to CEOs can stop languishing, start flourishing,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener