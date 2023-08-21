Advertisement

Be Mine review: Richard Ford’s road-trip novel a vision of Trump’s America

By Tim Upperton
4 mins to read
Richard Ford's novel records a failure from which is retrieved some measure of success. Photo / Getty Images

Life’s not really a journey, but it resembles one, and thus many stories of people’s lives recount journeys too. There’s ­Odysseus making his slow voyage back to Ithaca, Don Quixote armouring up and becoming a

