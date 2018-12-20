The Bob Kerridge Animal Welfare Fellowship is calling for applications from individuals and organisations with a passion for improving the lives of animals.

The fellowship, established last year by long-time animal welfare advocate Bob Kerridge, is awarded to support projects finding solutions to animal problems, with the aim of creating change, ultimately benefiting animals, people and the environment.

"After more than 30 years of being a voice for New Zealand's animals, Bob Kerridge's legacy is to continue the work through others who are in a position to enhance the health and wellbeing of animals," a spokesman said.

"We are looking for individuals as well as academic or scientific organisations that are involved in animal and environmental activities, who want to make a difference to one or many species, whether they be companion, farm or wild animals.

"All animals are sentient beings, and we are privileged to be sharing this planet with them. It is our duty to search for ways to enrich their ability to live in harmony with humans and the environment."

The fellowship provides an annual endowment of $10,000, which is awarded to a committed animal welfare advocate to fully explore their areas of interest, whether that be an existing project or an opportunity to investigate, learn, network or develop leadership skills.

■Applications close on January 31. Go to www.animalwelfarefellowship.lorg.nz for further information.