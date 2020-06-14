Cloud-based payroll provider Thankyou Payroll celebrates 10 years by giving back to New Zealand businesses.

Starting out as a social enterprise with humble roots in a Dunedin garage, Thankyou Payroll has grown to become New Zealand's best value payroll services provider.

Thankyou Payroll is an IRD Accredited PAYE intermediary, providing New Zealand businesses and charitable organisations with cloud-based payroll systems. They also manage their clients' IRD payday filing obligations, leave entitlements, and KiwiSaver.

Connections Dunedin Community Art a Thankyou Charitable Trust grant recipient project. Photo Supplied

Now with offices in Dunedin and Wellington, Thankyou Payroll has supported over 10,000 Kiwi businesses and charitable organisations with payroll solutions. They've issued well over 4 million employee pay slips and processed billions of dollars for Kiwi employers.

Fostering generosity and impact

Being part of Thankyou Payroll means contributing to something bigger than just payroll. Over the past 10 years, they've stayed true to their kaupapa of 'putting purpose, planet, and profit side by side'. Thankyou Payroll is free for registered charities, and a share of revenue is donated to the Thankyou Charitable Trust.

Thankyou Charitable Trust is a grant giving organisation and provides small grants to underserved community groups. Grants of $100 to $3,000 are provided to projects that contribute to community wellbeing. It could be building a new jump in the skate park, planting fruit trees on your grass berm, or recording and sharing stories of the kaumatua in your community.

To date, Thankyou Charitable Trust has provided $326,319 in grants to community groups, charities, and causes which have enhanced the lives of Kiwis and helped to protect our environment.

Tree planting. Photo / Supplied

It is only fitting that after 10 years of serving Kiwi businesses and supporting our community, Thankyou Payroll extends this spirit of generosity to the benefit of clients – old and new.

Win 12 months of free payroll services

To celebrate their 10th anniversary, Thankyou Payroll is providing 10 years' worth of free cloud-based payroll services to 10 lucky businesses.

Five existing clients and five new clients will each receive one year of free payroll services. (New clients are organisations which have signed up for a Thankyou Payroll subscription between 1 June and 31 July 2020.)

Making payroll simple, fast, and easy

Thankyou Payroll frees you up to focus on your business and other important areas to grow your company. Signing up is easy and friendly support staff are there to help you. Once on board, Thankyou Payroll calculates your payroll, emails payslips to your employees, manages tax obligations, and files your IR348 and IR345 returns with the IRD.

The Thankyou Payroll friendly team. Photo / Supplied

Our way of saying thank you

"Providing 10 years' worth of free cloud-based payroll services is our way of saying thank you to all the business owners and operators who have been part of our journey and helped to make Thankyou Payroll a success," said Christina Bellis, Thankyou Payroll CEO.

