Similar to the way fashion goes around full circle, Paul Grubi says it's time for the popular 80s schoolyard game of padder tennis to make its comeback.

And the former professional tennis player is on a mission to make it happen.

This week, the Padder Tennis New Zealand chairman has set himself up at Mount Maunganui's Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka with nets, bats and balls for people to give the game a go.

His goal is simple - to raise awareness of the game he believes is an upcoming sport, and to build a Padder Tennis Community around the country. He's also hoping to recruit a Tauranga-based padder tennis ambassador while he's here this week so they can help grow the community and the sport throughout the Western Bay of Plenty, and organise regular meet-ups in the area.

Grubi, who played professional tennis around the world, says padder tennis is a sport in its own right, describing it as an easier form of tennis with a smaller court, a softer ball, underarm serves, a wide-faced bat and easy rallies. He says it's an ideal family-friendly sport, suitable for kids and adults of all ages and he's been sharing it with people in as many towns and cities around the country as he can - all with a positive response.

Among the many who have flocked to the former Phoenix Carpark on Maunganui Rd were 12-year-old Charlie Clarke and his dad, Peter Clarke, who went for a look on Tuesday.

Paul Grubi plays padder tennis. Photo / George Novak

Clarke says Grubi, having known each other for about five years, invited him and his son down for "a bit of a hit" and was impressed by the number of families, kids and individuals picking up the bats and having a go.

"It was just so cool to see. There was such a wide cross-section of the community enjoying themselves," Clarke says.

"I started playing when I was about my son's age when I was at Tauranga Intermediate School."

Clarke stuck around to help Grubi pack-up, which he says wasn't until 10pm because people were enjoying the makeshift courts until about 9.30pm.

Another visitor was local former professional tennis player Jason Young, helping Grubi put on a performance rally for those watching.

As a kid, Grubi says he played padder tennis. It was a time when the school grounds were filled with kids playing hopscotch, bull rush, elastics, gutter board and more.

He'd love to see it reintroduced to schools and recognised as an official sport in the near future.