Whanganui's favourite baker has ended his run on The Great Kiwi Bake Off and it was all because of a soggy bottom.

Clayton Barnett, who did his hometown proud with a Kowhai Park dinosaur cake in the first screening, was eliminated from episode six of the show tonight.

"My pulled pork pie with vegetables was tasty but the judges said the pastry was too soggy," he said.

He also missed the brief with the lattice pattern on his jam tarts and was sent home from the bakers' tent.

Advertisement

"My friends have told me throughout that I should stick to the brief and follow recipes but I always like to put my individual mark on things."

Barnett said he made a chequerboard design with kumara and potato in his pie.

.

If I had won the challenge, it would have been a very satisfying win like Kane Williamson hitting a six to win against Australia when his team looked certain to lose. But it was my time to go and I gave it my best shot." SHARE THIS QUOTE:

.

"It did look great and I'm glad I went out on something that was visually pleasing even if it was a technical failure."

He is glad to have gone for the "wow factor" even if it missed the mark.

"If I had won the challenge, it would have been a very satisfying win like Kane Williamson hitting a six to win against Australia when his team looked certain to lose.

"But it was my time to go and I gave it my best shot."

Despite feeling disappointment, Barnett said the remaining contestants really deserve to be there and they have all become friends.

"We were all encouraged to be ourselves on the show and we formed some great friendships.

"I want to thank other contestants for the help they gave me."

The Sky TV producer said he always loved baking with his mother as a child and he posts his Clayton Bakes recipes on YouTube with his 2-year-old daughter Isabelle assisting as his taste tester.

.

.

Baking with children is a passion of Barnett's and he would like to develop baking-based education programmes.

"My girlfriend is a teacher and I have done baking with kids at her school.

"We made cake pops and played games outside afterwards.

"It's all about having a healthy balance of food and exercise."

.

Clayton Barnett is proud of his pulled pork pie even though the soggy pastry got him eliminated from The Great Kiwi Bake Off. Photo/Supplied

.

Now living in Auckland, Barnett said he will be visiting Whanganui during the Christmas break and will certainly get to Kowhai Park.