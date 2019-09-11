A 20m-tall mobile tower is being erected in the Whanganui East Shopping Centre.

The body of the new Spark telecommunications tower is now in place and bollards installed around its base after work began three weeks ago.

It has been labelled an "eyesore" by some and a "stop 5G" sign has been placed near the tower.

However, retailers in the area spoken to by the Chronicle had no issue with the new structure.

Whanganui resident and Whanganui District Council candidate Dan Shand said he didn't agree with the process which required no public notification.

"I feel like they've sprung

