Every Monday the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local. This week Liz Wylie spoke with Kakatahi School principal Barry Garland about the joys of working at a small, rural school on a busy main road and the things he likes to do when he's not there.

What are you reading right now?

I don't get to read much during school terms other than professional items. Last term break I read the late Michael King's "Being Pākehā Now". It is deeply sad that this talented writer and historian is no longer with us.

What is the best book you've ever read?

People can be so pretentious with this question. I always promised myself that, in the unlikely event that I was ever asked, I would reply "Noddy Goes to Toyland". So, thanks. You gave me that opportunity. Seriously though, I love historical fiction, but the best novel I have read in terms of holding me in its grip is probably Irwin Shaw's "Rich Man, Poor Man". I read this and its sequel "Beggar Man, Thief" years ago when I was recuperating from major surgery. Incredible writing.

What is your favourite film?

"Bambi". Yeah, nah. I enjoyed the Jason Bourne trilogy of movies hugely. Matt Damon was superb. The action is so rapid it made your head swim at times. I hope Damon stars in the movie of the latest book that has just come out and that there's no appalling miscasting such as Tom Cruise as Lee Child's Jack Reacher. Another movie I've watched over and over is "As Good as it Gets" with Jack Nicholson as a homophobic writer with obsessive-compulsive disorder. What a performance!

What do you enjoy most about being the principal at Kakatahi School?

Advertisement

We have the privilege of a tiny roll, which enables us to create and sustain a genuine whānau atmosphere where we get to know the children inside out and can promote a strong sense of belonging and trust. This is vital especially for those children who struggle academically. All of our kids regard themselves as successful learners, and that is the way it should be.

Can you tell us about some of your best moments during your time at the school?

Skiing at Turoa. Camping at Ruatiti. Helicopters landing unexpectedly on our playing fields. Hosting a lunch stop for hundreds of cyclists and their support crews in the Wellington-Auckland Cycle Challenge (sadly, no more due to road safety issues, I gather.) And daily? That smile and the gleam in the eye, "Look at this, Mr G!"

Are there any downsides to working at a small rural school?

Apart from SH4, which has more traffic lights than Queen St, there are no real downsides for me. It's a fulfilling lifestyle/workstyle option that suits me to the ground. Limited social interaction for the children is an issue. So we buddy up with another cool little school, Mangamahu, for home and away trips each term.

What are the things you love most about living in this region?

The mountains, the river, the beach. Driving back into town in the evening and seeing the lights reflecting in the awa is a lovely sight. Our river is a true taonga. It's a pity it can't be lined with cafes and small bars. How lovely would that be on a summer evening? I would like to see our city running a spectacular firework and laser light show on the river once a year. What a drawcard that could become. Check out the Sumidagawa fireworks festival in Japan.

Where would you take visitors if they have never been to the region before?

Advertisement

The North Mole at sunset to watch the folk fishing.

What advice would you give to a young person who wishes to join your profession?

Build strong, trusting relationships with your students. Don't take yourself too seriously and never be afraid to admit that you don't know everything. Learn to handle the "administrivia" without stressing. Above all, make it fun for everyone involved. If the kids and staff aren't smiling, there's something wrong.

What would be your alternative career?

Building, carpentry, woodworking or stone masonry. I admire those clever people. Perhaps when I retire.