An organisation representing kiwifruit growers is asking the industry to dig deep to support its communities.

NZ Kiwifruit Growers Inc last week launched an appeal for food to be donated to food banks across the Western and Eastern Bay of Plenty.

''The initiative started when we were thinking about Covid and the economic impact throughout our communities,'' says senior policy analyst Sarah Cameron.

She says the people affected are those who have been laid off or could be when the Government wage subsidy comes to an end, people who might have had their work hours reduced or families that have been reduced to a single income or even no income.

''These are possibly people who have never used any kind of food bank or welfare assistance before and we thought, what can we do as our part to help not just these people but everyone in our communities.''

The call has gone out to all businesses - not just those in the horticulture sector - to get behind the appeal and there is an invitation for individuals to also contribute.

''We are asking the [kiwifruit] industry to dig deep, but it isn't just the industry we've sent it to people like banks and councils and the port.''

In Te Puke, the drop-off point for non-perishable food donations is Ceramico Designer Tiles in Oxford St.

Trudy Rowe, who owns the business with husband Kevin, says the initiative is wonderful.

''Things are really tough for some people at the moment and I think sometimes, even with the best of intentions, we can forget about it, so to do something as easy as store some donations, its fantastic to be able to help,'' she says.

Donations left at Ceramico will go to EmpowermentNZ which runs the Te Puke food bank.

Initially the appeal will run until September 11 but could be extended, with any donation accepted.

''It could be one can, it doesn't matter, anything big or small is welcome,'' says Sarah.