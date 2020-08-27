Te Puke Pony Club members are polishing their saddles and scrubbing their boots as they prepare for the start of a new club season.

Ponies will be brushed to a shine, ready to be mounted at 1.45pm this Saturday at the Pony Club grounds on Showgrounds Rd.

The opening day rally is a great opportunity for anyone interested in seeing what pony club is about to have a look, with or without a pony.

''We will have members available to show new people around," says co-president Noel Monger.

Advertisement

''We provide coaching for beginner riders on a lead rein, right through to older riders who are competing."

The club also provides learning in horse management, which has a high focus on horse care and safety around horses.

"Being a smaller club means fewer riders with my coach, and also more opportunities to represent the club," says current member Sofia Robinson.

''I also notice that our size helps us to really get to know each other, I enjoy riding with friends I've made at Pony Club outside of the club rallies."

Te Puke Pony Club has its own clubroom facilities, a large flat area for flatwork, dressage, and showjumping, as well as access to a neighbouring farm for cross country riding.

The club was formed in the 1950s and now has third-generation members.

The season will finish in April. For more information about Te Puke Pony Club contact head coach Claudia Cameron on 021 165 9088.