Cinderella's Closet is once again helping students go to the ball.

Set up by Tracey Fawcett in 2018, each year Cinderella's Closet helps students get ready for Te Puke High School Ball.

The pop-up ball shop receives donated evening-wear gowns, shoes, jewellery and suits, and makes them available at affordable prices or for a donation or free to students and the community to access for the school ball.

And not being able to find a suitable location for the service this year hasn't put Tracey off providing it.

"We have decided to just use my laundry/garage this year. It's a little bit cold, but it is better than nothing," she says.

With the ball on August 15, there are more and more students looking for help.

"So far we have helped nine students, from fitting dresses or suits, offering advice, collaborating with school and community, who generously sponsor a ball ticket, or helping towards hair and makeup.

"Donations mean we can help towards corsages or paying towards hair and makeup - every little bit adds up."

Tracey was disappointed to have to turn down a bulk donation of brand new items because she simply had nowhere to store them.

"It's such a shame because [the service] addresses a lot of social issues. It shows value and worth, levelling the playing field for all to access good quality evening wear at affordable prices."

She says there are also environmental benefits in creating a "revolving wardrobe" as garments, shoes and jewellery are reused rather than kept cluttering the wardrobe or heading to landfill, so reducing textile waste.

Tracey has also put a shout out for anyone with a special car who might be able to drive students to the ball.

Tracey can be contacted on tracey@vectorgroup.org.nz or visit Vector Group Charitable Trust's website or Facebook Cinderella's Closet Te Puke.