Te Puke Sports lost out in the battle of the two remaining unbeaten sides in the Western Bay Senior men's clash with Tauranga Sports at Murray Salt Stadium on Saturday.

Tauranga were first to score in a faced paced game, the try coming from a charged down clearing kick in the opening seconds of the game. The visitors stretched their advantage to eight with a penalty after nine minutes.

Te Puke's ace goal kicker Dan Hollinshead kept his team in touch with two first half penalty goals to see the visitors take two point lead into halftime.

Tauranga Sports stretched their advantage to nine points with a converted try early in the second half before Hurricane's Samoan international Kane Le'aupepe, making a return to club rugby, showed his class with Te Puke Sports first touchdown to narrow the gap.

Two Te Puke Sports infringements were converted into points to give Tauranga a 10 point lead as the clock ticked down.

Right on fulltime, Te Puke flanker Danny Underwood got his name on the score sheet for a 21-16 scoreline. In taking the win, Tauranga also took the WBOPRU challenge trophy, the Jordan Cup and the accolade of being the only unbeaten side in the competition.

Te Puke Sports are having a season of milestones which continued this week when Declan Barnett played his 100th game for the club's premier side.

Fullback Cole Forbes was Te Puke's player of the day.

Rangiuru cemented a top four playoff spot when they ran riot over Rangataua with a 47-5 victory at Te Puke High School.

Rangiuru try scorers were Isaac Te Aute (2), Tamaikoha Te Aute, John Collier, Kiripa Clarke, Arapo Whata and Chad Roberts with Sasu Wihapi converting six from seven attempts.

Home advantage will be up for grabs when Te Puke visit Te Puna next Saturday while Rangiuru travel to Tauranga Domain to take on Tauranga Sports.

Western Bay of Plenty Senior frontrunners Eastern Districts, lost both their season unbeaten record and the Gilbey Cup (WBOP Challenge Trophy) after Katikati paid a visit to the Paengaroa Domain.

The team from the Western Bay of Plenty northern boundary, bore little resemblance to the side that ED whipped by 30-6 points in the first round. The visitors took control from the opening whistle and led 24-10 at halftime.

A stern team-talk at the break, had the desired effect, with the home team coming back to score 15 points in the second spell, narrowly going down 27-25. Frenchman Sandeol Le coqs, playing his last game in ED colours before returning home, was selected as the teams player of the day for the second successive week. ED will be looking to bounce back in their visit to Tauranga Domain next Saturday where they face Tauranga Sports Reserves at 1pm.

The two Te Puke Development sides both tasted defeat. Te Puke Sports 2nd XV lost to Tauranga Sports 38-7, with Rangiuru going down to Rangataua 42-5.