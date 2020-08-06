It won't be quite the same, but Fairhaven School isn't going to let a global pandemic stop it hosting one of Te Puke's must-attend annual events.

Principal Paul Hunt says while cancelling the school's fireworks gala was considered, the general feeling has been it should go ahead.

''It's one of the biggest events in Te Puke,'' he says. ''It's gone past a school fundraiser, it's a Te Puke event and if we weren't able to have it I think people would be really disappointed.''

He says the importance of the event has been increased as a result of other events having been cancelled.

Advertisement

''People are wanting something to cheer them up. Some families have been impacted hugely.''

The school recognises that some businesses have also been impacted and is looking in a different direction to usual for sponsorship.

''Covid-19 threw things into a bit of disarray and we are aware that a lot of the small businesses in Te Puke are maybe struggling, but we also realise that for some of the industries like kiwifruit and farming, the impact may not have been as great.''

Paul says the gala will still have some big outlays for fireworks, security and toilets, so the school will approach orchardists and farmers ''to see if they would be willing to sponsor us somewhere between $200 and $500 and then that should enable us take the pressure off us trying to get sponsorship out of some of the other businesses''.

He says there is also a desire to keep entry costs down so families can attend while bearing in mind the need to make some money for the school.

The school is planning on having food trucks in place of the more usual food tent.

''One of the reasons for that is that then frees up our parents who would normally be there to enjoy the gala with their children.''

There will still be the more traditional sausage sizzle, hot chips and hangi so there will be plenty of variety and a range of prices.

Advertisement

This year's fireworks gala will be on November 7.