As life begins to return to normal we can look forward to a good year of progress with the Te Whakakaha Conservation Trust and our volunteers restoring native species to the former quarry site at the sanctuary, says trustee Carole Long.

Te Whakakaha Conservation Trust is a charitable trust formed to protect the Otawa Sanctuary – an area 400 hectares of native forest off No 3 Rd that is the habitat of the critically endangered Otawa Hochstetter's frog species.

The area from the locked access gate to the old workshop site has been hugely modified over the years and it will be a long and careful process to get the native forest flourishing again.

''We are fortunate to have a keen group of people working with the Department of Conservation on the restoration project and there will be work days and planting days in the months to come,'' says Carole.

Advertisement

''The welfare of the Hochstetter's frog is always at the forefront of our concerns as well, but their fragile state and small population means that only experts can manage and study them on site.''

This is being done by DooC staff and scientists with special knowledge and interest in our native frogs.

''Pests and predators are also a challenge and our trap setup has been very successful in catching ferrets, stoats, and rats, with a contractor working on reducing the possum population.

''Plant pests are also present and we have had support from Bay of Plenty Regional and Western Bay of Plenty District councils in work to remove these weeds.

''Our team of volunteers are doing a great job, but we always need more in the team and all offers of help are most welcome.''

The restoration of the previously quarried site benefits not only the frog population, but also other native wildlife.

The range of native birds inhabiting the area is broad and includes New Zealand falcon (karearea), North Island forest parrot (kaka), New Zealand pigeon (kereru), tui (parson bird), bellbird (korimako), whitehead (popotea), North Island robin (totowai), tomtit (miromiro), North Island fernbird (matata), North Island fantail (piwakawaka), Australasian harrier (kahu), grey warbler (riroriro), shining cuckoo (pipiwharauroa), long tailed cuckoo (koekoea), welcome swallow (warou), kingfisher (kotare), pukeko (purple swamp hen), paradise shelduck (putangitangi), black shag (kawau) and morepork (ruru). Notable plants include large puriri (Vitex lucens), king fern (para) and aimRorippa divaricate, a nationally vulnerable, endemic herb.

As a longer-term aim, the trust is keen to see the Otawa Sanctuary Area as a wildlife corridor and track network that extends from the adjacent Otanewainuku forest through

Oropi Forest to Otawa Scenic Reserve.

Advertisement

The trust will be holding a planting day on Saturday, with 1800 natives to be planted.

The site access is at 1254 No 3 Rd, with the planting day due to start at 9.30am.

Volunteers should take a spade, warm and wet weather gear and water. Food and drinks will be provided at the end of the work.