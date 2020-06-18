Jubilee Park is one of the jewels in Te Puke's crown.

But is it being used to its full potential?

Te Puke Community Board has called a public meeting for anyone who has an interest in the park's future use and development.

Board chairman Richard Crawford says there have been various discussions and ideas put forward relating to the park.

Advertisement

''We've called the meeting because we felt there needed to be a collective plan for those interested in Jubilee Park who had expressed an interest in things happening there,'' he says.

''There's been interest in developing the skate park a bit more, a pump track, the boundary along the stock route and ideas down there and also just the usage of the park around festivals and things like that and maybe getting wi-fi set up in that area so people can have that.

"So there are all those kinds of things that are going on in the conversation.''

He says the idea would be to eventually come up with an overall plan for the park and a first step is to get everyone with an interest around a table and find a way forward to get things accomplished.

''It's us trying to be proactive with community engagement,'' says Richard.

The meeting will take place in Te Puke Memorial Hall on June 25 at 2pm.