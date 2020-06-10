As alert levels have fallen, Te Puke's clubs and groups are beginning to swing back into action.

And as we are now at alert level 1, more are likely to start meeting again.

Some, like the town's mah jong players, have been meeting since the start of alert level 2. They play at Te Puke Lyceum Club.

Organiser Gig Green says the players started meeting once gatherings of no more than 10 people were allowed.

''Now we are full on,'' she says, ''and looking forward to lots of new members joining.''

Gig says the general feeling is that it was fantastic to get playing again.

''The first day we came in, everybody was talking loudly, everybody was laughing and everybody was wanting to hug, but couldn't and we were all very, very happy to be with one another again.

''It was great because there were a lot of lonely people during lockdown and some of our mah jong players were very lonely."

Gig kept in touch with some of them during lockdown.

Before the games stared again everything was sanitised.

''When people got back they were asked to keep their distance, bring their own sanitiser, their own wipes, and yes we did make cups of tea but with only one person delegated to be in the kitchen. Everybody was most particular.''

The group meets to play each Thursday and Sunday afternoon from 1pm.

Members of Te Puke Art Society, who meet each Thursday at Constables Gallery in Commerce Lane, were gathering for the first time since lockdown today.

President Colin Kendall says caution is the watchword.

''We are starting in a fairly limited way and encouraging the very elderly and people who aren't well not to come, for their own good really,'' he says.

''Normally we have a splendid morning tea put on by members on a roster basis, but it's strictly BYO at the moment, including tea and coffee.''

Colin says many members have been a little unproductive during the lockdown.

''I think it's because of the seriousness of coronavirus. None of us are kids and we are all reasonably serious people and I think we laid aside the arts so we could do something that was controllable.''

He says he and other members are looking forward to meeting and talking with friends and people of similar interests.

''I think it's been really hard on the older members. Not socialising has not been good for them. And I think groups like the Te Puke Art Society are valuable to keep people talking to each other.''

Te Puke Senior Citizens holds two card game days a week - Bolivia on a Wednesday and 500 on a Friday.

Doreen Prime says the group had a good turn out for its first afternoon of 500 on June 5.

By definition, members are older people and many have found it difficult to get out.

''Everybody seemed to be pleased to be back there and together again. People were very keen and happy to be communicating with other people again.

''It was a very pleasant atmosphere, in fact I thought no-one was going to move and go home after they had had morning tea.''

Doreen has been in contact with some of the group's members during lockdown.

''I'd give them a call just to see how they were going and most people seemed to be coping well, which was good to hear.

''A lot of them have got family in Te Puke, so that was a big help to them as well.''

Senior Citizens play 500 each Friday afternoon between 12.45pm and 3pm and Bolivia on a Wednesday from 1pm.