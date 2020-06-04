Hockey is the third sport to be given the academy treatment at Te Puke Intermediate School.

The school's long-standing rugby academy was joined by a netball academy in 2017.

The Hockey Academy's goal is to provide additional opportunities for our elite players so they can continue to excel in their hockey while attending Te Puke Intermediate.

Students had their first taste of the new initiative last week.

Twice a week Tauranga Hockey Men's U18 and Bethlehem College 1st X1 coach Denym Clarke will run a skills development session.

Students in the Hockey Academy will be excused from curriculum time to attend these weekly sessions.

The Hockey Academy will focus on excellence and students will be expected to demonstrate excellence at all times, on the astroturf during training, at games, at school and at home.

''We expect our Hockey Academy students to be great role models in everything they do,'' says the school's sports co-ordinator Cam Black.

Only students playing hockey for the school are eligible to apply for this academy.

''Students will need to trial for this elite group and they will be selected on the merit of their application in terms of their history of representation, their skill level, and their overall attitude on and off the astro.

''It's amazing to run three academies at school for all those students who strive to reach their potential and aspire to represent New Zealand in their given code.

''The school would like to acknowledge and thank the Hennell family, especially Uncle Mike for his sponsorship.

''The hockey academy is an exciting opportunity for all our hockey players at Te Puke Intermediate.''Te Puke Intermediate School won the mixed six-a-side hockey gold medal at the 2017 AIMS Games.