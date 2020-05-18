Te Puke High School reopened on Monday with beaming smiles, bright house colours and joyful greetings as staff welcomed their students back.

Students faces were a mix of mortified and embarrassed as parents ignored their pleas to drop them around the corner.

''It was important to us to make sure that we started the day off in a positive and supportive manner as we know there will be lots of students and parents feeling uneasy about the transition back to school,'' says teacher Steph Davids who, with Emma Travers, organised a welcome back event that featured a banner on Tui St.

''It was heart-warming to see the smiles and be able to welcome our students face to face again.''