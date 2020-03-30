Te Puke, including its seasonal worker community, are working to get used to the lockdown restrictions in place, police say.

Western Bay of Plenty area commander Inspector Clifford Paxton says Te Puke's community is working towards embedding the restrictions that have been put in place.

"Te Puke has a large seasonal worker community currently and a lot of work has been done to ensure seasonal workers are compliant with the restrictions that have been put in place.

"A number of the pack houses are starting to develop some good processes to assist in this."

Advertisement

He says if seasonal workers are freedom camping they must be in self-contained vehicles. If they are not, they must find alternative accommodation.

"For those that are not essential workers, they must self-isolate in their home and remain at the same address for the duration of the COVID-19 restrictions.

"For those that wish to exercise, they must do so within their own neighbourhood.

"Travel should be restricted to that which is essential and only necessary to obtain food or other medical assistance."