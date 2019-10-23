We all know lambs shouldn't be at school - it's against the rules - but dogs, it seems, are a welcome addition to the classroom.

Te Puke Primary School has its own puppy pupil - Roxy.

Roxy belongs to deputy principal Catherine Humphries, and has been part of the school community since the start of term 4 - her calming influence already having a marked effect on pupils.

The spoodle - half spaniel and half poodle - does not shed fur like most dogs, avoiding problems with children who have allergies. She is nine years old, calm, placid and loving - perfect for being around children.

Roxy was an instant hit with pupils.

Catherine says the school's management is constantly looking for ways to engage pupils, especially those who ''don't fit into the box of school all the time''.

Specifically researching the impact of animals, she says having a dog at school was seen as being more beneficial than smaller livestock.

''We've had chickens and guinea pigs and that sort of thing, but we felt they needed something with a connection. There's a lot of schools in England now that use dogs as well as prisons, hospitals, old people's homes.

''It's just about how they calm and reduce anxiety and take kids' minds off things - they are just a calming presence really, which is what a lot of our kids need.''

She says the number of pupils on the autism spectrum, for example, is increasing.

''They often have a better connection with animals than they do with people, and sometimes they can explain and talk to animals, but they can't with people.''

Catherine says there are currently over 120 pupils in the school receiving some sort of help, intervention or who are overseen.

''I've been saying for a couple of years I could bring her in for a day or a week or whatever, and then at the end of last term we had a couple of kids who, every afternoon, were blowing up and [principal] Shane [Cunliffe] came round and said 'we need a dog in school'.''

Roxy's placid nature means she is ideal for the role.

''She's used to being around children and is really laid back. She just follows you everywhere. She never barks so is a great dog to have around kids.''

Cathy says Roxy brings out empathy in the pupils.

''Even when they can be a bit rude or abrupt with people, it's different when the dogs there. This was a bit of a trial, but it's definitely going to work.

''We just wanted to check that she wasn't going to be too overwhelmed, but it hasn't bothered her at all. Her tail's wagged all day so she's pretty happy.

''She loves the attention and is getting more exercise - I take her home at night and she's exhausted.''

Nine year old Samantha Emerson says Roxy makes her feel happy.

''She makes me feel like school's a good place to be and it's fun,'' she says.

''When I first saw her I'm like 'cute - a puppy's come to school' and when I found out it was a school dog I was so happy.''

Samantha sometimes gets to walk Roxy around the school grounds.

''She gets lots of attention - it takes a long time.''

Roxy has also sat in on reading groups.

''One little boy said he needed her to help him with his writing, so she sat with him while he was writing,'' says Catherine.

''And kids who don't have many friends, for them she a new friend and also attracts other to her, so it's good for them.''

Bronwyn Simpson, also nine, thinks it's a great idea for Roxy to be at school.

''She listens and she is cute,'' she says.