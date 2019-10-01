Te Puke's second Sikh parade was, if anything, even more successful than the first.

There were more participants than the first last year and more people enjoying the temple's hospitality after the event.

Bay of Plenty Sikh Society secretary Lehmber Singh says around 80 per cent of those in the parade returned to the temple where there was food and soft drinks, with around 300 people joining the Sikhs at the temple.

People lined the route from the temple on No 3 Rd, with a particularly good turn out in the town centre.

Advertisement

Te Puke Sikh parade - Te Puke Sikh temple head of preaching group, Amanvir Singh. 28 September 2019 Bay of Plenty Times Photograph by Stuart Whitaker

Food and drinks were handed out to those on the side of the road, recognising one of the principles of Sikhdom, to share joy and success. One of the purposes of the parade was to highlight the Sikh community's desire to be part of the life of the town, says Lehmber.

''People used to think that we don't want to mingle or be part of the community but we do want to be part of the community,'' he says.

''New Zealand is a multi-cultural society and our mission is everybody living together and living peacefully in the community.''