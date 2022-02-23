Waipā District Mayor Jim Mylchreest is standing for a fourth term in October. Photo / Dean Taylor

Eight months out from the local body elections, Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest has determined he will be standing for another term.

If successful he will equal previous mayor Alan Livingston's four term tenure, but it's not the record he's after, it is the chance to continue the fight for community control over community assets and infrastructure.

"I'm a supporter of localism, so the current and proposed package of reforms from central government aimed at local government goes against everything I believe in," says Jim.

He quotes a number of reforms all on central government's table as concerning, including Three Waters, the Resource Management Act, Future of Local Government and Building Consents.

Jim says Three Waters is a perfect example of a poorly thought out plan designed to help a few authorities that have issues, at the expense of those like Waipā which have invested heavily in infrastructure.

"I'm pleased Waipā is part of the Community for Local Democracy, a group of 28 councils, and growing, that are pushing back on this issue," he says.

"We have some real strengths on that group and I am hopeful we'll be successful."

Jim says in his view Waipā residents would end up paying again for something they already own, and would end up subsidising other districts which are struggling.

"We would also lose the ability to plan ahead for our own district, because we wouldn't have control over the infrastructure.

"It is a recipe for disaster."

Waipā District Mayor Jim Mylchreest, pictured checking progress at the Taylor's Hill bore test site in 2016. Photo / Dean Taylor

Jim says to resist these changes Waipā needs an experienced leader, who understands the background issues and has the will and strength to stand up for the district and its people.

Jim describes the changes on the horizon as the biggest shake-up for local government since 1989 – with little benefit for the people.

"I think we can help the Government with many of the issues facing the population today, but not by having someone in an office in Wellington coming up with ideas," he says.

"The best solutions come from the bottom up – communities working with their locally elected representatives to come up with bespoke solutions that meet their needs.

"There isn't a one-size-fits-all solution for all of New Zealand."

The mayor is also frustrated that governments have let issues develop over a number of years, and then come up with a knee-jerk solution.

He quotes the housing shortage as an example.

"The Government has neglected social housing over a number of years, which has contributed hugely to growing social inequality," he says.

"I don't think intensive housing in districts like ours is the answer."

He says councils traditionally plan and build infrastructure based around one home or a couple of units per property, so straight away intensive housing puts stress on existing systems and adds costs.

Jim says he believes home ownership is vital to the Kiwi way of life.

"Many of our ancestors left their homelands to escape overcrowding and the impossibility of owning land or a home.

"There is an answer, and Waipā is in a strong position to be part of the solution, but the Government needs to talk to us and free up some funds," he says.

Jim is especially critical of the Government take from developers and ratepayers that could be utilised at a local level to provide more housing.

"We are in a boom growth phase, and the Government takes about $50,000 in GST per section out of our district and puts nothing back.

"Similarly they take GST on rates and give none of that back to the district.

"That money could be used to provide affordable housing and help create a more socially equitable community – something I think we all want."

Jim is clear he isn't against change, but it should be the result of consultation, not government mandates.

"I've been critical of the RMA, but that doesn't mean the Government will have the best answers," he says.

Jim believes councils, with a mix of good leadership, experience and new blood provide continuity for people.

The work of the council continues according to the short and long term plans already put in place, unlike central government, where a change in power could mean dramatic changes in direction for the country.

He says the next three years will be vitally important for New Zealand, and he urges the Government to take a breath, slow down and work together with councils.

"The solutions will come from the bottom up – not the top down."