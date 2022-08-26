Waipā District Council values the contribution volunteers make to protecting biodiversity in the Kakepuku maunga and the district. Photo/Supplied

As the bird breeding season begins, Waipā District Council has reiterated its support for the Kakepuku Mountain Conservation Project.

For the past 27 years, this group of volunteers have worked tirelessly to rid the mountain reserve of pests like rats, possums, hedgehogs and stoats.

Waipā's manager of community services, Brad Ward, said council valued the contribution volunteers made to protecting biodiversity in the district.

"Each year this volunteer group controls possums and rats on the maunga during the breeding season, ensuring successful rearing of young birds into the resident populations," Brad said.

"Controlling possums and rats will also benefit reptile and invertebrate populations."

The Kakepuku project was initiated in 1995 by surrounding farmers and landowners. Since then they have translocated and maintained a population of North Island robin from Pureora, while New Zealand falcon/karearea have been raised and released in the area as well.

The Kakepuku Historic Reserve is an area of 133 hectares comprising the dormant volcanic dome of Kakepuku Maunga, located 9km south of Te Awamutu. It was deemed a historic reserve in 1973 because of its historical significance to local Māori.

The Māori history is what sets this reserve apart from other conservation areas in the Waipā District. There are three pā sites at the summit and a total of five pā sites associated with the volcanic cone.

"The group has been doing this work for more than two decades, so the longevity of the project makes their work sustainable and effective."

Brad said the work of community organisations such as the Kakepuku Mountain Conservation Project was vital to making biodiversity and environmental improvements in the district.

"Between 20,000 and 25,000 people walk the track to the summit annually. Pest control means more birds, and more birds mean a better outdoor experience for the visitors."

The group's volunteer coordinator and pest control manager, Chris Monk, said predator control was done mainly in August, September, November and December to maintain low rat numbers during the bird breeding season.

"We have 24 volunteers undertaking bait station control, one volunteer plus members of the Te Awamutu Lions undertaking predator trapping, three volunteers maintaining the Goodnature A24 grids, plus another three volunteers just on the committee. Monitoring is done between some of the aforementioned volunteers."

Historically, the group has received funding from Waikato Regional Council for the purchase of traps, Department of Conservation has supplied lure and bait for control and they have received a grant for personal locator beacons for the volunteers in case of an emergency on the mountain, Chris said.

"Waipā District Council also gives the group an annual grant of $5000 for bait and lure.

"We are also very grateful to the surrounding landowners of the maunga for allowing the volunteers to access the maunga via their properties."

The group has 40 predator traps over the mountain. Over three years, one volunteer has checked them every two weeks and has trapped 1237 pests - 766 hedgehogs, 357 rats, 22 weasels, 21 possums, 3 ferrets and 1 stoat.

"We have 32 hectares of A24 self-resetting traps on the reserve that maintains rat numbers at undetectable levels year-round."