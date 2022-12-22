Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter on standby for summer

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter for Waikato, King Country, Coromandel and surrounding areas.

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew were busy over the month of November with completing 53 life-saving missions within the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel and surrounding areas, providing medical care to the patient when they needed it most. These life-saving missions included 22 inter-hospital transfers, 16 medical-related incidents, nine rural or farm-related incidents and a big increase of 75 per cent in motor vehicle accidents, totalling seven missions. Of these 53 missions, 10 were to the Coromandel region, which is 19 per cent of the total transported missions.

The month started off with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter responding to a callout on November 1 to Kāwhia for a woman in her 60s who had suffered from a critical medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

With the Christmas season just around the corner for New Zealand, Kiwis will be out and about making the most of this warm weather and sunshine. We want you to know that your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew will remain on standby all summer so that they can be there for patients whenever and wherever they are needed. Our work is made possible by the generosity of our donors and sponsors. Donations are vital in helping our patients when they need them most.

