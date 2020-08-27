The Varntige team with the Te Awamutu Youth Development Trust team. Photos / Jesse Wood

Above photo: Chantelle Good (Varntige Founder/Owner), Tangiwai Tai-Takiari (Varntige), Chris Graham (Te Awamutu Boxing Academy Head Coach), Erinna Lane (Te Awamutu Boxing Academy Manager), Belle Madsen (Varntige), Daryl-Lynn Wilken (Varntige), Quentin Wallace (Te Awamutu Boxing Academy Coach).

The winners of the 2020 Varntige, formerly The Good PA, Community Day was the Te Awamutu Youth Development Trust which funds and houses the Te Awamutu Boxing Academy.

For the past four years Varntige have taken a day where they close their doors and gift their time to a Waikato organisation or charity.

Each year there are around 10-15 applicants and Varntige choose one they are able to help the most.

"As a smaller business it was easier to give time instead of money to get out and help the community," says Varntige owner and founder Chantelle Good.

Varntige's Daryl-Lynn Wilken and Tangiwai Tai-Takiari painting for Te Awamutu Boxing Academy.

The Te Awamutu Boxing Academy is run by Chris Graham, brother of former New Zealand boxing champion Billy Graham.

Chris' daughter, Erinna Lane, is the manager of the academy as well as a trustee Te Awamutu Youth Development Trust.

"My perspective is that it's a cool example. Businesses often complain about young people doing the bad stuff when they can actually get out and contribute to a vibrant community," says Erinna.

The Varntige crew painted and cleaned inside the boxing academy as well as helped with some administrative tasks.

"We're really, really glad," said Chris.

There is an application process which starts in March each year where local charities and non-profit organisations can fill out an application form.

In 2019 Varntige helped Mathematics for a Lifetime Charitable Trust with book keeping, administration, design and selling raffle tickets throughout Te Awamutu.