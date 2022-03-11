A bird's eye view of the old water tower on the Turata Reserve in Kihikihi that will be removed this month. Photo / Supplied

Work to remove the redundant 74-year-old water tower at Kihikihi's Turata Reserve will start in March.

The removal of the now-defunct structure was approved at Waipā District Council's strategic planning and policy committee in October due to its earthquake-prone status and community aspirations to develop Turata Reserve for recreational purposes.

Acting community services manager Brad Ward said this project formed part of the community's desire to enhance the surrounding area and make it more inviting for the public to visit.

"There are commanding views from this high point in Kihikihi, which overlooks several of Waipā's maunga," said Brad.

"Once the site has been reinstated, picnic tables are planned for the site, along with interpretive signage depicting the history of the area and its significance to Kihikihi. The site will be opened up for the public to enjoy, especially the views it offers from this high point."

The water tower was built in 1948, and was commissioned in 1951 as the first source of water supply provided in Kihikihi.

Brad said while the land on which the water tower is located is of great historical significance to both Māori and Europeans, the tower itself was not deemed historic by Heritage New Zealand.

"The authority has been granted by Heritage New Zealand to remove the structure and an archaeologist will be on site for any excavation works, which includes removal of the base and foundations."

So far, council has removed stock grazing, stock fencing, water troughs and debris from the site, replaced stock fencing with low amenity barrier rails, and mowed pedestrian strips to connect with the rest of the historic reserve.

The work, which includes reinstatement of the site, is expected to take about two weeks to complete at a cost of $43,000, less than the original quoted amount, said Brad.

A digger will be used to collapse the walls inwards on themselves and will move around the site outside and continue this process until the whole structure is all down.

Council also engaged an asbestos survey on the tower that found the structure did not contain any asbestos, however, a gasket on a pipe flange coming out from the tower that does contain asbestos will be dealt with separately before demolition.

The contractor will use water to hose down any potential dust created during the demolition with all debris trucked off site.

Consultation was carried out with mana whenua representatives, Harold Maniapoto of Maniapoto ki Te Raki and Bill Harris, chairman of Ngāti Apakura Runanga Trust.

Bill said mana whenua were not opposed to the tower's removal because it posed a safety risk.

"The key thing is, you know that it's not serving a purpose at present.

"Throughout all of the consultation we've had with the council, we've been clear and consistent, is that the tower is a safety concern and risk, and should be removed."

He said the view from the top of Turata Reserve was already magnificent and did not need to be enhanced by using ratepayers funds to strengthen the tower.

A blessing will take place by mana whenua prior to the removal works.