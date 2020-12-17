Trainstation coach Mike Smith (right) and Mark Wood at the IPLNZ deadlift record breakers event. Photo / Supplied

Trainstation had two entrants compete in the very last powerlifting event of the year in Rotorua on Saturday - the IPLNZ deadlift record breakers event, where everyone is hell bent on finishing strong and have a crack at breaking New Zealand records.

Trainstation had a newbie on debut who performed amazingly just outside of placings but added 20kg to his personal best of 205kg.

Trainstation coach Mike Smith competing at the IPLNZ deadlift record breakers event on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The second TS athlete was again coach Mike Smith, looking at backing up his GPC New Zealand record from last week and getting an IPL New Zealand record.

He opened on 1kg more than the previous record and finished on a PB as well as a new New Zealand record of 270kg, achieving the highest points score of the day.

"I was very fortunate having a tight crew come down and support me to hit a number I had only dreamed about six weeks earlier and really wanted the challenge of competing back to back to see if I could do it," said Smith.

"Things worked well and I couldn't be more excited to hit 2021 with this backing me up.

"The 270 is now equal to the world record in GPC and gives me a lot of motivation and belief going forward."