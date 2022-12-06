Tony Bouskill takes out top fencing title at Fieldays

The winners of the New Zealand Fencing Competition (NZFC) held annually at Fieldays have been announced after a fierce battle between competitors from across the country.
Reigning champion Tony Bouskill was announced as this year’s winner of the coveted Golden Pliers by Wiremark Singles Championship trophy for the fourth year running, while Sander Visser worked hard to take out the top spot in the Bill Schuler competition, named after legendary Waikato-born fencer Bill Schuler, who passed away in 2018.
Tony was the one to beat this year as he and his father Shane Bouskill took out the Fieldays Silver Spades Doubles Championship, showing great teamwork and dedication to the job at hand. This is not the first time they have won the Fieldays Silver Spades Doubles Championship, the duo having competed and won the same championship and award in 2017, 2019 and 2021.
The Fieldays competition is organised and run by NZFC and is thoroughly enjoyed by an enthusiastic crowd - both old and young - wanting to get in on a piece of the action. Each year, the standard of competition increases, as does the number of visitors eager to watch competitors hash it out for the top fencing spots - this time in the December sun.
The winners and finalists for this year’s competitions are:
Golden Pliers Singles Championship by Wiremark
1st Tony Bouskill
2nd Jeff Joines
3rd Cory Twigley
4th Tim Garrick
5th Matt Jones
6th Wilton Weeks
7th Shay Robertson
8th Martin Leveridge
Best Quality - Tony Bouskill, Nick Liefting
First off the line trophy - Tim Garrick
Fieldays Silver Spades Doubles Championship
1st Shane Bouskill & Tony Bouskill
2nd Tim Garrick & Cory Twigley
3rd Matt Jones & Jeff Joines
4th Jared Nicholson & Wilton Weeks
5th Jayden Hart & Michael Trott
6th Sander Visser & Bernard Condon-Orr
7th Sean OHalloran & Nathaniel Hoskin
Bill Schuler Competition
1st Sander Visser
2nd Sean OHalloran
3rd Michael Trott
4th Jayden Hart
5th Troy Brooky
6th Bernard Condon-Orr
7th Nathaniel Hoskin
8th Rawhitiroa Paikea
9th Cameron Phillips
Best first-year - Sander Visser
Best second-year - Bernard Condon-Or
The fencing competition demands a high level of physical strength, fitness and an eye for detail, as shown in the high quality of finished products at the end of each heat. Each competitor worked incredibly hard in this competition, and we thank them all for their involvement with both Fieldays and the NZFC. We hope to see all competitors back at Fieldays again in June 2023.