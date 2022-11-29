Auctioneer Andy Transom (left) takes bids for Tom Walsh's New Zealand singlet. Photo / Cathy Asplin

After several Covid-related postponements, the Cornerstone Trust fundraising luncheon roared back to life last week.

It featured everything that has made it such a success in the past — a wonderful speaker, an entertaining MC, supportive guests, a leisurely lunch and an amazing amount of money raised.

Thanks to a lively auction, as well as raffles and donations, funds raised soared past $39,000 on the day and could well top $40,000.

Special guest Tom Walsh graciously worked around previous postponements and was an enthusiastic addition to this year’s event.

“It’s nice to be here finally!”

When asked how his appearance had come about, he explained he is ambassador for the Aspect Trust in Timaru that is similar to Cornerstone.

“I am also a mentor for Te Awamutu shot-putter Ryan Ballantyne, we train together in Christchurch. His mother Jeanette is one of the Cornerstone trustees, so I was happy to help.”

During a Q&A session with MC James McOnie, he explained how he became a shot-putter and gave an insight into becoming a top-level athlete.

“I’m a hugely competitive person. I played rugby and cricket, as well as throwing shot when I was at Timaru Boys’ High.

“I was encouraged to have a love of throwing — at a school fair I was even set up to throw random objects into a small circle.

“Unfortunately, this ended up with me slipping while throwing a toaster and hitting a spectator in the head!”

Eventually, Tom had to make a decision on which sport he would continue with, even after he received a scholarship to play cricket in England.

“I eventually had to put all my eggs in one basket, so I chose shot.

“To be honest, initially it was ‘fake it until you make it’ but I had some good guidance along the way.”

Clearly, he didn’t have to fake it for too long — he broke the NZ junior record in 2010 and won his first senior shot-put title in 2012. Tom has gone on to win two Olympic medals, three Commonwealth medals and several world titles.

New Zealand cyclist Rebecca Petch with the winners of her donated items from the auction — a framed and signed Olympic shirt claimed by Mark Inia (right) and her track cycling helmet, held by Craig McDonald. Photo / Cathy Asplin

Replying to a question about the Tokyo Olympics (with no crowd to spur him on), he felt they were lucky to be competing after Covid-interrupted years, but it certainly wasn’t plain sailing.

New Zealand viewers will remember the shock as his qualifying throws were all disqualified.

“The qualifying rounds didn’t quite go to plan, but I’d like to think I had it under control.

“Fortunately, they were reviewed and luckily I knew one of the officials, he literally lives just down the road from me!”

Tom admits it was a relief to make the final after a stressful wait and he was relieved to claim a bronze medal.

“It was pretty cool — but I’m still not done!

“There’s an Olympic gold medal missing from the cabinet — at 30 I feel I’ve got two more Olympics left in me.”

Auction

Tom helped fire up this year’s auction.

He donated one of his competition singlets, which fetched $2000, modelling it on stage much to the delight of the crowd.

Previous BMX grant recipient Rebecca Petch donated a framed signed shirt ($2400) and a helmet ($2200) following her successful switch to track cycling.

Other pieces of sporting memorabilia to raise top dollar included a signed and framed shirt donated by Lisa Carrington ($3100) and a signed and framed Olympic singlet donated by Valerie Adams ($3000).

Cornerstone Award

Several of the 16 local athletes who received Cornerstone grants during 2021-22 were interviewed on stage by James McOnie.

Swimmer Hazel Ouwehand with her parents Ko (left) and Ruth after collecting the Martin McTamney Award. Photo / Cathy Asplin

One of them, swimmer Hazel Ouwehand, also collected the Martin McTamney Award for her inspirational efforts at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Hazel made three semifinals in backstroke and butterfly.

In closing, trustee Mark McNaughten thanked guest Tom Walsh, as well as sponsors, supporters and helpers who combined to make for a successful event.

Two former trustees have retired — Keith Parsons and Steve Gibson. Their places have been filled by Janeen Mockford and Luke Parsons.