Waipā mayoral candidate Susan O'Regan. Photo / Dean Taylor

The mayoral election in the Waipā District just took an interesting turn, with two-term Waipā councillor and long-time local Susan O'Regan announcing that she will stand for mayor in the upcoming elections.

"Earlier this year, I confirmed that I wouldn't stand for a third term as councillor. After two terms, I feel that I have served the community well, and that someone else should now have the chance to do the same. I thought that it might be time for me to re-enter the private sector," she says.

"As it turns out, I was wrong, and realised so within days. It actually took starting to step away from local government to realise that now is not the time for me to leave public service. I had to be honest with myself and admit that my heart was still in local government, Waipā and it's people.

"I'm now focused on becoming mayor of Waipā. Over the next three months, I'm hoping that a lot of people in our district will meet me and understand why I would make a great mayor. If the community chooses to vote me in, I'll do Waipā proud. I'm ready, and I believe the district is too."

Susan, who was "born and raised" in the district, says that it's time for a change in Council leadership, and she is more than ready for the role.

"As a district, we have a lot to be thankful for," she says.

"In most areas, the Council is doing a reasonable job. Our direction of travel - where we are headed strategically - is good.

"But there are some key areas of improvement which need to be made."

She believes it needs to be made easier for people to deal with the Council.

"The Council needs to communicate much more effectively - and that includes listening to our community much more actively," she says.

"And we need to focus on a future Waipā which is exciting, attractive and a viable option for young people once they enter the workforce."

For all of these reasons, Susan believes Waipā needs fresh leadership.

"I have the energy, the experience and the desire to do well for our district. That's why I'm standing."

Susan enters the race with a strong track record of advocating - and delivering - for the community.

On her campaign website, which went live today, she lists key achievements, linking each to articles in the media providing context and detail.

She also clearly outlines her leadership style, the priorities she would focus on as Mayor, and her view on key issues such as the economy, housing, transportation and the environment.

She says that clear communication is key.

"I'm not standing on a platform of vague statements or ambiguous promises. I want people to be very clear about what I stand for, how I will lead the Council, and what they can expect as a result."

She promises to provide regular campaign updates via email and social channels, and is actively encouraging people to talk to her about the issues that matter.

"The Council needs to do a much better job of communicating - and the first step is listening - really listening. This starts from the top," she says.

Conscious that she is based in Te Awamutu, Susan says that she will be "spending time in Cambridge frequently", both during her campaign for Mayor and afterwards if elected.

She acknowledges that the communities are quite different in many respects, "but we have a lot more in common across the district than some people realise."

She says that Council leadership has much to gain by having meaningful conversations and contact throughout the district - even post-election.

Susan starts her campaign this week, and says she has a "busy schedule" of events to attend to meet as many people as possible.

"Those who know me already know that I'll deliver," she says.

"But there are plenty of people who I've not yet met, and I want to give them a chance to understand what makes me tick."

Susan O'Regan's mayoral campaign website can be found at www.timeforchange.nz