Nin Duggan and some of the participants of the Go Fit Experience. Photo/Supplied.

Nin Duggan and some of the participants of the Go Fit Experience. Photo/Supplied.

The Go Fit Experience began in May and is set to finish on June 25. Each week they run free fitness-based activities for all age groups and fitness levels to participate. So far they have been booking out each experience.

"The youngest participant was nine years old, the oldest was 78 years old," says Nin Duggan, co-ordinator of The Go Fit Experience.

This experience is supported by the Waipā District Council through a grant that aided these activities.

Nin is very fitness-focused and works as a Zumba and Xtreme hip-hop instructor around the Waipā community. She wanted to help the locals in Waipā get in touch with various classes and try to find their own personal jam.

She talked to different businesses and instructors to encourage them to get on board and show people in the community what they have got to offer.

"We are called the home of champions, that does not just mean elite Olympic champions, we are all champions in our own right,

"Especially when gyms are not affordable to everyone, I wanted to show people there are other options out there to stay fit and healthy," says Nin.

Experiences have ranged from Zumba, Thai Chi and Yoga.

Coming up tomorrow , there is Pain-Free Performance Training with Hyrum Sunnex. Hyrum is a coach of elite athletes. This event is being held at Zero Limits Gym, 64 Rickit Road, Te Awamutu, from 5:30pm to 6:45pm.

The following week is an adults-only session of Kyokushin Karate. This will be held at Kihikihi Primary School on Thursday, June 9, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The aim of this session is a place where adults can learn self-defence. This is due to Waipā having a lot of child participants in karate already, and not having enough adult participants.

Those wanting to secure a spot or see what else is on offer can message the page through Facebook, on 'Go Fit Thats Us'. If they are booked up, people join the waitlist and get told the number they are in the queue. If for any reason someone can not attend, those on the list can take their place.

The finale of this experience is held on Saturday, June 25, at Pirongia Memorial Hall from 9.30am to 10.30am with New Zealand's only Master trainer of Xtreme hip hop step fitness, Audrey Pere.

"We've had so much support from the community and we have done five experiences so far and had about 200 people come through,

"This also grew into a community thing, by promoting local businesses in the Waipā," says Nin.

Each experience has been sponsored by a local business - for example, this week's Pain-Free Performance Training is sponsored by Sabor Café. It has provided vouchers for the instructor to give away.

Sabor Café owners, Hussain Sabori (left) and Titana Brennan Sponsored this weeks Pain Free Performance Training with Nin Duggan. Photo/Supplied.

Their main sponsor is Pop 'N' Good Popcorn Ltd. Other sponsors are Bakehouse Kihikihi, Pizza Bros in Kihikihi, Peach and Porker in Te Awamutu, and Fresh Choice Te Awamutu.

Nin is hoping to continue this experience annually through the support of local businesses and the council to help operate and "help tell the locals that people care."

Raupatu Kohunui (left) from Pop 'N' Good Popcorn Ltd, who are the main sponsors of the Go Fit Experience, with Nin Duggan. Photo/Supplied

"Go Fit has taken people out of their comfort zones. It's hard work, but it's all about the community, not us," says Nin.