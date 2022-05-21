The cast of 'So, who Murdered Julius Caesar?'. Photo/Supplied.

The Little Theatre is in the final stages of rehearsing two one-act comedies.

This will be a great night out. As Jane the director puts it: "It's important that theatre and the arts are now available again. We've had a lot of struggles in the past two years, and a night out when the audience can be transported to another era and have a good laugh is well-earned therapy."

Both comedies, lasting 40 minutes each, are performed each night. The first play, called Keep to Thy First Wife, takes us back to the 1880s in New Zealand. This is followed by So, who Murdered Julius Caesar?, which takes us even further back to Ancient Rome.

Performing two comedies set in the past plays very much into Glenda Barclay's skills and historical knowledge. Glenda has run the Te Awamutu Little Theatre for around 30 years. For these current plays, Glenda has created and dressed the set as authentically as possible according to the two eras.

When Jane first went into the theatre and saw Glenda at work, she was amazed. "Here she was," said Jane, "dressed in her overalls and looking and acting like a tragedy. Glenda was wielding power tools and saws and doing all the carpentry work. I was most impressed."

The plays are performed one after another with an interval between when a cup of tea and biscuits will be provided.

The plays run from May 26 to June 5 from Thursday to Sunday each week. Matinees will be performed on Sundays. Tickets cost $25 and are available from iTicket and iSite. In addition, cash-only door sales will be available.

Dress up warmly because the Little Theatre is a historic building, which means it doesn't retain the heat well on winter nights. Blankets are provided.