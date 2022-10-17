The council is in the early stages of creating the plan, which will be the district's blueprint for the next 30 years.Photo / Supplied

Tackling climate change, creating 10-minute neighbourhoods, and growing up rather than out are some of the key themes that could help shape the future of Waipā.

It's a snapshot of just some of the feedback Waipā District Council has already received from Mana Whenua partners and organisations across the district as part of the development of Ahu Ake – Waipā Community Spatial Plan. Input from the wider community will be sought next year.

Chief executive Garry Dyet said council was in the early stages of creating the plan, which will be the district's blueprint for the next 30 years.

"When we first started developing Ahu Ake, we had a significant amount of information to consider and a lot of organisations and other planning processes to align with.

"We now have a much clearer idea of the direction we are wanting to head in."

Feedback was sought in March and again in August to understand what some groups felt was most important to include in the spatial plan.

"We heard strongly that people don't want to have to rely on their cars to get to where they want to go. Many want to live in 10-minute neighbourhoods where everything they need (a library, supermarket, cafe, school, open space) is either a 10-minute walk, bike or bus ride away."

Other key feedback included supporting the development of papakāinga (housing development), facilities to cater for the elderly, increased protection of peat lakes, and ensuring community facilities are accessible and inclusive.

"Using this feedback, we are now creating a preferred scenario which will map out what our future could look like, and the actions council and other organisations need to consider to get us there.

"Once we have this scenario, we'll share it with the wider community for their input. We're aiming to do this in February 2023," Garry said.

More information about the project is available at www.ahuakewaipa.nz. Residents can also sign up for a dedicated project e-newsletter at http://eepurl.com/h7vhh1 for regular project updates.