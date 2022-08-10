Mike King gave a stirring speech at the BBQ Brekkie at Fresh Choice Te Awamutu. Photo/Kate Durie.

Despite the fog and chill in the air, Te Awamutu residents were fired up for the BBQ breakfast that was held on Friday, August 5, from 8am to 9.30am, at the Fresh Choice carpark in 39 Rewi St, Te Awamutu.

"The community event in Te Awamutu Friday far and away exceeded all expectations and it was the most memorable experience of this nationwide tour. From the welcome by the tamariki and rangatahi, to the warmth of local business and if the community was truly amazing," says Mike King.

Mike added that "In life, we often get caught up in our own ups and downs and we forget that there is support in our communities. Events like this remind communities that we need each other and we don't have to live in isolation and do things on our own."

He said he can't wait to come back and speak to our schools and the community.

Gumboot Up Te Awamutu raised a total amount of $2124.20 for I AM HOPE, which event organiser Laura Saunders says is "a fantastic start to our fundraising efforts". This money will soon be transferred to the community Gumboot UP Givealittle page.

"Thanks again to all who attended, supported, shared on socials and who stand with us to support our kids and normalise mental health. You're all bloody legends," says Laura.

Margaret Taylor, Mila Murdoch, Jackson Murdoch and Zekiel Edgar enjoyed their BBQ Breakfast. Photo/Kate Durie.

For those still looking to contribute, there are still some raffle tickets available. If you wish to purchase them an online message on the Facebook page about what number raffle you want (1, 2 or 3) and your name, address and phone number. $5 a ticket or $20 for five tickets. These will be on sale until they are drawn on August 31.

$3799 worth of raffles to win, donated by 32 businesses and two community members.

Gumboot Friday is officially held on November 4. In the past, the team has organised big events. Mike, a mental health advocate and founder of I AM HOPE, said this year they are no longer focusing on organising big events because "we are not the heroes of Gumboot Friday, the communities are the hero of Gumboot Friday".

He said the reasoning behind this is that "40 per cent of people in Aotearoa know about Gumboot Friday, which means 60 per cent of our kids are missing out on free counselling,

"Mental health counselling shouldn't be seen as crisis intervention. Young people don't want to see a counsellor because they are mentally ill they want to see a counsellor in order to stay well," says Mike.

The immensely talented Te Awamutu Intermediate School Kapa Haka group welcomed Mike and the team into the venue. Which Mike remarked was his best welcome yet, and proceeded to hug and greet the kids who performed.

Te Awamutu Intermediate welcoming Mike King to the Gumboot UP BBQ Breakfast. Photo/Kate Durie.

There were gold coin donations for BBQ breakfast, and balloon entry. $1 lucky dips. $5 raffles or five tickets for $20.

The Hoops and Scoop Caravan and Miss Maisy Coffee co. served food and drinks; $1 of every coffee and doughnut sold will be donated to I Am Hope. Better Eggs also donated all the eggs for the BBQ.

Te Awamutu Fresh Choice owners James and Vanessa Clark reached out to Laura asking if Gumboot Up Te Awamutu would be interested in co-organising the BBQ Breakfast. They also donated two $100 gift cards to go towards the raffle.

President of the Waikato Hot Air Balloon Club and pilot Gail Dryland brought down her balloon, Phoenix, for the people to explore the inside. Gail said that "They came down to support mental health alongside Mike King."

Kids playing in Gail Drysland's balloon Phoenix. Photo / Kate Durie

"I Am Hope goes round to schools to normalise overthinking and help kids to understand mental health - the No.1 rule of mental health is that no one has it together, we are all just pretending. We all make mistakes.

Mike said during a speech that "unfortunately, in this country the only way our tamariki can get free counselling they have to go to a doctor, receive a diagnosis, then go on a long waiting list to finally see a counsellor - sometimes months later".

"With our system, you go onto our website and with three clicks of a button and then they are seeing a counsellor on average of under six days and it's all free."

Pūniu River Care Inc. presents Mike King with koha towards the I AM HOPE foundation. Photo/Alanah Harvey.

"I loved hearing Mike Speak and the kapa haka performance was beautiful," says attendee Angela Makuch.

I Am Hope's goal for this year is to encourage communities to come together at one spot on Gumboot Friday, with food stalls and coffee carts - that way we can send resources down like wristbands, T-shirts and prizes to give away.

"If any wants to help, on Facebook, there is a page called Gumboot Army, that's where we communicate and find out what's going on in your communities. Rather than giving money - you can spend your time so our young ones can get what they need for their mental health," says Mike.

There will be more events in the works before Gumboot Friday is held on November 4.

"Plenty of businesses and organisations have already reached out excited to work together for another big local Gumboot Friday event. There will be a meeting in the upcoming weeks to begin organising and anyone wanting to join forces is welcome to message the Gumboot UP Te Awamutu page," says Lauren.