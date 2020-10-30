The Waikato Mitre 10 Cup rugby team will hold an open training at Te Awamutu Sports Rugby Club on Tuesday.
Top of the table Mooloos will be there from 5pm thanks to Splice Construction Ltd.
Head down to Albert Park to see the players train and then grab an autograph or photo afterwards with your favourite players.
Waikato take on Auckland at Eden Park on Saturday night. Kick-off is at 7.05pm.
WAIKATO OPEN TRAINING
Join us at Te Awamutu Sports Rugby Club, Albert Park next Tuesday (3rd November) from 5pm for an...Posted by Waikato Rugby on Wednesday, 28 October 2020