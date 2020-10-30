Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Te Awamutu Courier

Te Awamutu Sports Rugby Club to host Mooloos' open training

Te Awamutu Courier
Quick Read
Fletcher Smith in action for Waikato Rugby. Photo / Photosport

Fletcher Smith in action for Waikato Rugby. Photo / Photosport

The Waikato Mitre 10 Cup rugby team will hold an open training at Te Awamutu Sports Rugby Club on Tuesday.

Top of the table Mooloos will be there from 5pm thanks to Splice Construction Ltd.

Read More

Head down to Albert Park to see the players train and then grab an autograph or photo afterwards with your favourite players.

Waikato take on Auckland at Eden Park on Saturday night. Kick-off is at 7.05pm.

WAIKATO OPEN TRAINING

Join us at Te Awamutu Sports Rugby Club, Albert Park next Tuesday (3rd November) from 5pm for an...

Posted by Waikato Rugby on Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Subscribe to Premium