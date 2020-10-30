Fletcher Smith in action for Waikato Rugby. Photo / Photosport

The Waikato Mitre 10 Cup rugby team will hold an open training at Te Awamutu Sports Rugby Club on Tuesday.

Top of the table Mooloos will be there from 5pm thanks to Splice Construction Ltd.

Head down to Albert Park to see the players train and then grab an autograph or photo afterwards with your favourite players.

Waikato take on Auckland at Eden Park on Saturday night. Kick-off is at 7.05pm.

