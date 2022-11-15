Te Awamutu RSA takes a moment to remember

Wreaths lad on Armistice Day 2022 under Te Awamutu RSA's Roll of Honour.

Te Awamutu Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RSA) took part in a minute’s silence at 11am on the 11th of November to mark Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day.

After years of fighting, World War I ended with the signing of an armistice between Germany and the Allies on November 11, 1918 in Compiegne, France. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the guns fell silent.

The tradition of observing silence on Remembrance Day began in Great Britain in 1919, in commemoration of the first anniversary of the peace agreement that ended World War I.

Originally, the local service was to be held at the Anzac Green in Te Awamutu but because of rain on Friday, it was held at the Te Awamutu RSA clubrooms.

Musical Allsorts led the singing of the New Zealand national anthem and God Save The King.

Wreaths were laid at the plaque inside by the RSA, the Waipa District Council, and Rhodesian Veterans. Others paid their respect by laying their poppies.

Mayor Susan O'Regan reads the dedication.

Waipa mayor Susan O’Regan said the dedication acknowledged those who fought. “The total number of New Zealand troops and nurses that served during the First World War of 1914-1918 - excluding those who served in the British and other Dominion Forces - was 103,000 from a population of just over a million people.”

“Forty-two per cent of all military-aged men served in New Zealand Expeditionary Force. Of these, 16,697 New Zealanders were killed and 41,317 were wounded during this war, which represents a 58 per cent casualty rate.”

Lou Brown of the Te Awamutu-Kihikihi General Ward recited In Flanders Fields by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae Canadian poet, author and WWI soldier.

Bugler Stuart Lindsay played the last post while Adan Te Huia of Te Awamutu’s RSA and Peter Watson the president of the Te Awamutu Rsa spoke the ode.

Te Awamutu RSA is wanting to bring more of the younger service personnel to attend commemoration ceremonies in the future, as the RSA is for all ex-service personnel.

We remember their sacrifice, and those of all New Zealand war dead. We remember those who fought, those who fell, and all those who served.







