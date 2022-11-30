This is the route of the Rotary Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 4. Image / Supplied

The Te Awamutu Christmas Parade route has been finalised. The weather is going to be fine so come along and enjoy the atmosphere.

More than 30 floats have entered — an incredibly good number of floats for this year — and we are really happy to be able to hold the parade after having to cancel it last year.

Please be aware the roads on and around the route will be closed from 7am to 1pm, and traffic flow may be disrupted, so please plan ahead.

Te Awamutu Rotary is grateful for the assistance provided by Coresteel Buildings Waikato, Waipā District Council, Te Awamutu Community Board, our volunteers and many more who enable us to produce such a special event.

Prizes for the best floats will be awarded at the prizegiving at Selwyn Park after the parade.