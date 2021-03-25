Hard rock band Lucid Night. Larn Berge (left), Keenan Berge and David Barnett. Photo / Supplied

Lucid Night are a Te Awamutu based hard-rock band who have been on the scene for two years.

Frontman and vocalist Larn Berge has been in bands for more than 20 years. For brother Keenan Berge, the band's drummer, and David Barnett, bass guitarist, this is their first band.

They hope that they're able to activate the Te Awamutu music scene, performing around town at different venues and leading the way for other local bands.

"I've only been a frontman/singer since starting Lucid Night, I was only a guitarist in previous bands," says Larn.

"To start with I was a nervous wreck with a mediocre voice and after vocal lessons and fighting through mental health issues I've become a high-energy, confident frontman and it shows that if you put your all into things and keep fighting you can achieve a lot in life."

Keenan says that Larn put the drumsticks in his hands.

The band want to promote the support of mental health and suicide awareness.

"Most of our songs are written around the dangers of addiction and the mental health problems caused through it. My personal experience is quite extensive in that area," says Larn.

"In that hard-rock scene there are a lot of addiction problems, mental health and suicides. We're sort of grabbing that class of people that struggle and making it okay. Because if we can get up there and sing it and perform it then it's okay.



"You can yell it out loud and tell people that you have suffered and have had problems and its okay."

The brothers have experienced many tragedies within their family. They find music a source of connection between the two of them.

David is along for the ride supporting them.

"We've had suicides in the family so it really hits home. When we play our music we get emotionally attached. We're bringing back a bit of meaning to the music like it was with the singer/songwriters in the 70s and 80s," says Keenan.

"We've been getting messages from people days later saying "I can't get it out of my head" and that sort of thing.

"That gives us the incentive and drive to keep moving forward as well."

The Berge brothers' father passed away two years ago and, in a way, that's what brought them and the band together.

Keenan had been living up north and moved back down to be closer to family.

"This is a bit of an outlet for that and it's turning into better things," said Larn.

The name Lucid Night comes from the struggle to sleep over the years due to several reasons.

Recently they hosted their own festival, Lucfest, at Larn's place. Bands from Te Awamutu and Hamilton came along to play.

"It was just a really good vibe. Family and children were involved, kids were just loving it," said Larn.

"We're starting to make some moves and getting offered some pretty good gigs."

Last weekend they played with a touring band and have also played as special guests for Big Tasty, the winners of Battle of the Bands.

"We're privileged to get asked really, there are a lot of bands out there."

Their long-term goal is to be playing on the big stages at big events.

"We all have dreams of playing in front of a big crowd and if you work hard at what you want then dreams can come true," says Keenan.

The crew hope to get in the studio from June to start recording, with hopes of an EP and some singles coming out in the summer of 2021-2022.

