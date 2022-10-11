Former mayor Jim Mylchreest, Fergus Byett, Hao Tian Peter Hu, Fiona Yoo, Alex Liu, and Lions president Brendan Hand. Photo / Supplied

The pianoforte section of the Te Awamutu Performing Arts Competition was held on October 1-2 at the Waipā Council Chambers. It was a pleasure having Susan Smith from Auckland as the adjudicator this year. There was an excellent show of talented young pianists.

The Lions scholarship sponsored by the Lions Club of Te Awamutu had seven contestants, three of whom were just 11.

The winner was Alex Liu, runner-up Fiona Yoo, and second runner-up was 11-year-old Hao Tian Peter Hu. Very highly commended was Fergus Byett. Alex Liu won the Mozart Recital sponsored by S Mc Consulting (Simon McVie), second place went to Hao Tian Peter Hu, and third was Daniel Wang. Xin Yuan Zhou won the Te Awamutu Registered Music Teachers Cup for the highest mark.

Beverly Bryant. Photo / Supplied

We observed a moment's silence and remembrance of Beverly Bryant who died in June. Bev had been involved in the competition since 1952 as a competitor and then as the convener. She taught Piano at 16 years of age and was professional in her dedication to the Festival of the Performing Arts.

Contestants travelled from Auckland through to the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

The number of participants was down, probably due to Covid and the uncertainty of the competition going ahead.