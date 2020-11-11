Several wreaths were presented by various Te Awamutu groups at the 2020 Armistice Day ceremony. Photos / Jesse Wood

Yesterday was Armistice Day 2020, marking 102 years since the end of World War I - the end of four years of bloodshed and suffering.

Since 1918 the event has been commemorated in many countries.

A wreath laying Armistice Day Service was held at Te Awamutu's Cenotaph, Anzac Green at 11am - the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month.

Rhodesian Bush War veterans at Te Awamutu's 2020 Armistice Day service.

Mayor Jim Mylchreest presented the dedication followed by RSA president Lou Brown reading out the familiar poem In Flanders Fields by poet and soldier John McCrae.

RSA vice president Peter Watson concluded the Armistice service by thanking everyone for their attendance.

"It's great to see you all here after such a tough year and not having an Anzac service," said Peter.

"They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them."