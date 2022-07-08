Pesky predators beware ... on Wednesday, August 3 Predator Free Te Awamutu is launching, and your household can join the movement.

The first step is to come and join the group for a launch party where you can meet and join the new trapping community.

You'll be able to register and take home traps at reduced launch party prices, plus there are fabulous nibbles and drinks. All you need to do is pre-register for the event.

Predator Free Te Awamutu was formed when a group of motivated individuals were inspired by Predator Free Mystery Creek.

Te Awamutu is not only home to a great community to stand behind this initiative, but it's also in a prime position at the centre of two ecologically significant maunga, Maungatautari to Pirongia, each home to their own successful predator control projects with Pirongia Restoration Society and Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari.

The ecological corridor project, Taiea te Taiao - Mā Mangapiko, mai i Maungatautari ki Pirongia ahu ake, is now underway and aims to link the two spectacular maunga.

Volunteers from The Karioi Project Backyard Hub in Raglan setting traps. Photo / Supplied

In 10 years, iconic native birds from the two mountains will start to spill out into the

surrounding landscape and use habitat along these streams and in the town.

To support these native species to move between the maunga, and find habitat within the corridor, predator control is crucial.

Taiea te Taiao, hosted by NZ Landcare Trust, and Predator Free Te Awamutu have come together to host the launch party with funding to roll out this initiative from Predator Free New Zealand and Waipā District Council and support from Te Awamutu i-Site.

A few individuals have stepped up to start the movement, and now we need you and your neighbours to join.

"Let's get trapping in our backyards. Let's work together to support existing and future native birds, bats, plant species and insects in our community."

If you are already trapping, check out Predator Free Te Awamutu on trap.nz and request to join. Register to join the launch party on the NZ Landcare Trust website, Predator Free Te Awamutu on Facebook or at bit.ly/3uyxISf

For further information email contact@predatorfreeteawamutu.org.nz or phone 02 232 24669.