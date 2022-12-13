Te Awamutu College Technology teacher Simon Ooosterman works with members of the school's Environment Committee to build trap tunnels for Predator Free Te Awamutu. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu College Technology teacher Simon Ooosterman works with members of the school's Environment Committee to build trap tunnels for Predator Free Te Awamutu. Photo / Supplied

Two schools in the region have helped Predator Free Te Awamutu boost trap numbers in the district and learned hands-on skills along the way.

Members of the Te Awamutu College Environment Committee have made trap tunnels, which are part of the stock Predator Free Te Awamutu sells with rat traps.

The committee is on the way to completing 275 tunnels.

Committee chairwoman Eva Oosterman says members had to step out of their comfort zone and spend time in the technology area of the college to build the trap tunnels.

She says they were able to do the task only because of the support of the Technology department - Simon Oosterman, Wayne Smyth and Joseph Murray.

“They were very patient with a group of new builders.”

Students also learned about the process and importance of trapping.

The school’s environment committee has also placed and monitored traps in vulnerable areas of the school grounds.

Eva has been on the committee for two years and says as well as making tunnels and trapping, they have been promoting the importance of predator control to allow native species to recover and thrive.

“We are trying to encourage everyone to do their bit,” she says.

Te Awamutu College Environment Committee members built 275 trap tunnels.

Eva is confident the new environment committee will continue the good work she and her group started.

At Wharepapa South School, all students put together trap tunnels, which will now be fitted with a trap and sold locally.

Assembling rat trap tunnels at Wharepapa South School are students, from left: George Walton, Austin Sharrock, Scott Wellington and Steven Jenkins. Photo / Dean Taylor

Years 4-8 teacher Sara Taylor attended the launch of Predator Free Te Awamutu and has been working with her class to learn about the Predator Free 2050 project.

The class also went on a field trip to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari to build on their knowledge.

Sara is passionate about predator control and wants to see more young people and schools become involved in the project.

Riley Ackroyd (left) and Hunter Edgar-Brewer work on their rat trap tunnel. Photo / Dean Taylor

The plan is for the traps put together at Wharepapa South School to be sold and used in the area, with proceeds from the sales being used to assist with more Predator Free Te Awamutu projects.