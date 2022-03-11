Te Awamutu-based Stephanie Glenn has started up her "brand-spanking-new business" Prospa Digital. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu-based Stephanie Glenn has started up her "brand-spanking-new business" ProspaDigital in hopes of filling the digital marketing gap.

The young mother grew up in Cambridge but has been working behind the scenes for local businesses for a while now.

"However, with the increasing demand in the digital space providing a higher workload, I've decided to take the next step, into my own business," she says.

"I feel the point of difference I bring to digital creation is my personal background with experience across several fast-paced industries including property, project management, construction, account management and marketing with a wide understanding of many different aspects of these business areas.

"I find the skills I've developed across these industries has helped me understand from both a business and a consumer's point of view of what is most effective in marketing their business online and aids in my role of virtual business support and administration."

ProspaDigital specialises in virtual business administration, personal assistance, business support as well as business development and growth, with brand awareness and promotion with a digital delivery focus, using the growing social media platforms as well as content creation.

"My inspiration has come from not only personal changes, but the ever-changing times we are currently in and watching how businesses are now adapting to support themselves and learning to grow and change with many different challenges they have faced over the last couple of years without as much access to traditional means," says Stephanie.

"As we are working more remotely and in a more digitally focused world, I thought this was a great chance to support our local businesses and help them continue to grow while branching out into a growth industry.

"This came from amazing support from our very own LJ Hooker Te Awamutu. Over the years since moving to Te Awamutu, I have been given amazing opportunities with Ken Hagan and the LJ Hooker Te Awamutu team to work in a wide range of roles within the business."

Just over two years ago, Stephanie suffered a sudden and severe illness that left her recovering with a brain injury and unsure of what her future may hold.

She says Ken and the LJ Hooker Te Awamutu team were extremely supportive of her family and her as they navigated their way through Stephanie's illness.

"A large turning point in my recovery was coming back to work and being given the opportunity to work part time with two fantastic agents, Braden Chick and Ema Wilson, as their personal assistant.

"This let me refocus and rebuild my skills and confidence to get back into work which I'll be forever grateful to them for.

"A year later and with the outstanding support through further treatment over this time has allowed my roles to develop and change. This has meant I've become much busier, with my services being now frequently requested from other businesses."

It was then that Stephanie knew it was the right time to start her own business and grow with her own brand to support other local businesses, while maintaining the existing work she enjoys so much.

"Although my books are filling up quickly as of now, I am hoping to continue growing steadily and continuing to assist more businesses with their digital marketing needs and business support in the future," says Stephanie.

"But for now my goal, is to provide the best service to my current clients as I look to continue upskilling and to bring a wider range of opportunities to further support my current clients as the digital world continues to evolve."

ProspaDigital can be found on Facebook or Instagram. For further information email Stephanie, prospadigital@outlook.com.